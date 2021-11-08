Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.54 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of WesBanco worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

