Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Vericel worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Vericel by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vericel by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vericel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 255.85 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

