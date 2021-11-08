Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Essential Utilities worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

