Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.17

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

