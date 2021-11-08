Nuvei (NVEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NVEI opened at $109.96 on Monday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

