NV5 Global (NVEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.200-$4.550 EPS.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,050. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

