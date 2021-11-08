NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.66.

NVDA opened at $297.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

