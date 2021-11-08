Nyzo (NYZO) 1-Day Volume Hits $120,586.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $120,586.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00080871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00095242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,239.89 or 1.00437747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.05 or 0.07125036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

