Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $314.76 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $314.76 million and approximately $76.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

