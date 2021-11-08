Oblong (OBLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Oblong to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 65.01%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 million. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oblong stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.93. Oblong has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research firms have commented on OBLG. Zacks Investment Research cut Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

