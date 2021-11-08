Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 466,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,029,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Specifically, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

