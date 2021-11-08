OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

IMTM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

