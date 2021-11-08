OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $895,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 142,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,063 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.