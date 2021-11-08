OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,864 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $34.66. 396,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

