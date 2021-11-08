ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

