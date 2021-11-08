OneRoot Network Hits Market Cap of $814,623.17 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $814,623.17 and $145,013.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00096614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

