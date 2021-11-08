Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 1109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $37,776,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 321,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.