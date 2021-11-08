OpenDAO Price Tops $1.94 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00097351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.