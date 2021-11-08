OpenOcean Hits One Day Volume of $5.77 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $93.39 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.20 or 0.99784291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.02 or 0.07024366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020543 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

