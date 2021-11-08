Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

