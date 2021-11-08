Oppenheimer Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $20.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.