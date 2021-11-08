Oppenheimer Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.83.

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.67. Eaton has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $173.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

