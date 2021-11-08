Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $46.67 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

