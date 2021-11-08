Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

PACB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. 1,710,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 70.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

