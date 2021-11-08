Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 485,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.