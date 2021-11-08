Packaging Co. of America’s (PKG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.38 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

