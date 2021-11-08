Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $18.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.84. 23,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $239.25 and a 12 month high of $519.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,753 shares of company stock worth $25,665,468 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

