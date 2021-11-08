Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 95,028 Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) by 133.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,028 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.09% of SOS worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SOS by 2,879.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SOS during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SOS by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 736,632 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SOS during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in SOS during the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. SOS Limited has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.