Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 24,100 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after buying an additional 154,394 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.