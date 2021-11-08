Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,559 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $12,637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth about $6,832,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

