Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $632,000 Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

KTB stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

