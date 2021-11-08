Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 5,798 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

SHAK opened at $90.97 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

