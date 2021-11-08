Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

