Paparazzi Trading Up 10.2% This Week (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00233498 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00097096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.