PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $170,987,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $20,089,000. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in PAR Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 754,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 143,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

