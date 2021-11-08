Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.