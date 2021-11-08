Parker-Hannifin Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $325.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.67 and a 200-day moving average of $301.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $330.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

