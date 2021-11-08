Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.50.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.47. 881,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,282. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $332.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.67 and its 200-day moving average is $301.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

