ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $647.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,294.69 or 1.00061074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.30 or 0.00673612 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

