Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$35.72. 546,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,865. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$33.84 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

