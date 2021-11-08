Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.