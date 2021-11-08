Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $8.41 on Monday. Paya has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth $116,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Paya by 19.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.