Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $280.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,737,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

