PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

PYPL stock opened at $225.78 on Monday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,421,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,206,000 after buying an additional 192,616 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

