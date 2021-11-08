PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,735,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.