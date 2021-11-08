Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 631.79.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.