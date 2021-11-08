Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Smiths News (LON:SNWS)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

SNWS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SNWS stock opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.52) on Thursday. Smiths News has a 1 year low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

