PegNet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $188,726.93 and $115.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

