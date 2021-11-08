Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

