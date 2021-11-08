Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTON. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.97.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.